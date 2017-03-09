Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum March Events

Saturday March 25th – Table Top Auction – 9:00 a. m. in the Assembly BuildingFree Admission to the Auction • Free Parking Delicious Food Available Click for Details & Consignment Information

Enrichment Education at AGSEM March 2017 Enrichment Education Contact: Marie Smith, agsemeducation@gmail.com Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com Cash, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791

Monday 13th – Wednesday 15th

Shibbori Dying / Weaving Workshop info: Click for Details

Saturday 18th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse – The quilters moved across the Parade Route from the Farmhouse.) Contact agsemoffice@gmail.com for information

Thursday 16th – Open Bench Clock Repair 6:00 p. m. – Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Click here for detailed description & information email agsemoffice@gmail.com or call (760) 941-1791

Tuesday 21st – Palomar Hand Spinners in the Weavers Barn

Blacksmith Class Information: Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com Cash, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791 To Inquire about Waiting List Info for Blacksmithing Classes: email: agsemeducation@gmail.com

CBA Level I Blacksmithing – Saturday Mar 4th

CBA Level III Blacksmithing – Saturday Mar 11th

CBA Level II Blacksmithing – Saturday Mar 18th

SPACE LIMITED Sunday – MAR 19th – Blacksmithing 101

CLICK BELOW Saturday – MAR 25th – Blacksmithing 101

FOR INFO Sessions are Full. Click here for class information and registration.

Saturday March 25th – Table Top Auction – 9:00 a. m. in the Assembly Building – Free Admission to the Auction • Free Parking Delicious Food Available

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum 2040 North Santa Fe Ave. Vista, CA • 760-941-1791