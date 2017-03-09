Loading...
Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum March Events

March 9, 2017

Saturday   March  25th – Table Top Auction – 9:00 a. m. in the Assembly BuildingFree Admission to the Auction • Free Parking Delicious Food Available  Click for Details & Consignment Information

 Enrichment Education at AGSEM March 2017 Enrichment Education  Contact: Marie Smith, agsemeducation@gmail.com  Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com Cash, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791

  Monday 13th  –  Wednesday 15th  

     Shibbori Dying / Weaving Workshop info: Click for Details                     

Saturday 18th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse –  The quilters moved across the Parade Route from the Farmhouse.) Contact agsemoffice@gmail.com for information

Thursday 16th – Open Bench Clock Repair    6:00 p. m. – Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Click here for detailed description  & information email  agsemoffice@gmail.com or call (760) 941-1791

Tuesday   21st – Palomar Hand Spinners   in the Weavers Barn

Blacksmith Class Information: Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com Cash, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791  To Inquire about Waiting List Info for Blacksmithing Classes: email: agsemeducation@gmail.com

  • CBA Level I Blacksmithing    – Saturday Mar 4th
  • CBA Level III Blacksmithing – Saturday Mar 11th 
  • CBA Level II Blacksmithing  –  Saturday Mar 18th 
  • SPACE LIMITED Sunday –  MAR 19th – Blacksmithing 101
  • CLICK BELOW  Saturday – MAR 25th – Blacksmithing 101
  • FOR INFO    Sessions are Full.  Click here for class information and registration.

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum 2040 North Santa Fe Ave. Vista, CA   • 760-941-1791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

