Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction  

|
Indoor Table Top Auction at AGSEM
Will Be
Saturday, February 24th – 9:00 a.m.
We’re taking consignments by appointment during business hours
through Preview Friday, February 23rd – 9 until 5 p.m.
See Consignment Instructions Below.
Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction!
Private party and estate consignments which may include:
- Farmhouse Collectibles,
- Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,
- Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks,
- Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia
- Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,
- Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,
- Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,
- Family heirlooms and treasures,
- Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,
- Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,
- Coins & Paper Money,
- 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.
Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted
Great pictures and video will be posted on Facebook.
Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc.
2040 N. Santa Fe Ave.. Vista, CA 92083
Phone: (760) 941-1791 www.agsem.com
Consignment Instructions: Consignments Being Accepted by Appointment through Friday February 23rd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.
The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors.
Rates:
- 30% – Sellers commission on antiques, collectibles, and Misc. Items.
NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED.
For Consignment Information Contact:
rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com
Phone: (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286