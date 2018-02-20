Loading...
Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction  

Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. 
 
 
PREVIEW: Friday, February 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
 
 
Consignments accepted by appointment: through Friday, February 23rd at 5 p.m. Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.
 
 See Detailed Consignment Instructions Below.
 
 Auction Location:
Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc.
 
 Here’s our AGSEM Auctioneer!
  
AGSEM Auctioneer  Tony Mitchell De Zago
Indoor Table Top Auction at AGSEM
Will Be 
Saturday, February 24th – 9:00 a.m. 
 
We’re taking consignments by appointment  during business hours 
through Preview Friday, February 23rd – 9 until  5 p.m.
See Consignment Instructions Below.
    Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction!

  Private party and estate consignments which may include: 

  • Farmhouse Collectibles,
  • Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,
  • Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks, 
  • Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia
  • Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,
  • Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,
  • Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,
  • Family heirlooms and treasures,
  • Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,
  • Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,
  • Coins & Paper Money,
  • 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted 

Great pictures and video will be posted on Facebook. 

Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc.

                  2040 N. Santa Fe Ave.. Vista, CA 92083

                  Phone: (760) 941-1791  www.agsem.com

 Consignment Instructions:  Consignments Being Accepted by Appointment through Friday February 23rd.  9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.

  The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors.  

Rates:

  • 30% – Sellers commission on antiques, collectibles, and Misc. Items.

NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED.

For Consignment Information Contact:

 rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com

Phone: (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286
