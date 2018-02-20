Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Giant Indoor Table Top Consignment Auction  

Indoor Table Top Auction at AGSEM Will Be Saturday, February 24th – 9:00 a.m. We’re taking consignments by appointment during business hours through Preview Friday, February 23rd – 9 until 5 p.m . See Consignment Instructions Below. Great collectibles and other Items wanted for auction! Private party and estate consignments which may include: Farmhouse Collectibles,

Historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks,

Fine art, tiffany style lamps, mantel and grandfather clocks,

Western and Native artifacts, historical memorabilia

Farm toys & vintage literature, movie posters,

Antique firearms, old general store and country primitives,

Sculptures, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs,

Family heirlooms and treasures,

Small Americana and Victiorian furniture,

Estate Furnishings, Speical box lots,

Coins & Paper Money,

100’s of Antiques & Collectibles. Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted Great pictures and video will be posted on Facebook. Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave.. Vista, CA 92083 Phone: (760) 941-1791 www.agsem.com Consignment Instructions: Consignments Being Accepted by Appointment through Friday February 23rd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment. The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors. Rates: 30% – Sellers commission on antiques, collectibles, and Misc. Items. NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED. For Consignment Information Contact: rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com Phone: (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286