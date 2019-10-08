Loading...
Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum Fall Tractor Show

Vista, CA — Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum Fall Tractor Show will be on Saturday October 19, Sunday October 20, Saturday October 26, and Sunday October 27 from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Admission : Adults … $10.00 – Seniors … $9.00 – Ages 6-12 … $7.00
Under 6 … FREE

From games to demos to a glimpse into the past, we have something for everyone to enjoy!

  • Antique Tractor Parade
  • Wagon Rides
  • Working Antique Equipment Demonstrations
  • Short Track N’ Scale Model Trains
  • Weaving Demonstrations ~
  • Blacksmithing & Wheelwright Shop
  • Food & Snacks
  • Vendor Booths
  • Clock & Watch Museum ~
  • Museum Gift Shop
  • ~ and much more!

We’re Celebrating Farming!

2040 N Santa Fe Ave – Vista CA 92083 – (760) 941-1791 – www.agsem.com

