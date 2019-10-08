Vista, CA — Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum Fall Tractor Show will be on Saturday October 19, Sunday October 20, Saturday October 26, and Sunday October 27 from 9 am to 4 pm each day.
Admission : Adults … $10.00 – Seniors … $9.00 – Ages 6-12 … $7.00
Under 6 … FREE
From games to demos to a glimpse into the past, we have something for everyone to enjoy!
- Antique Tractor Parade
- Wagon Rides
- Working Antique Equipment Demonstrations
- Short Track N’ Scale Model Trains
- Weaving Demonstrations ~
- Blacksmithing & Wheelwright Shop
- Food & Snacks
- Vendor Booths
- Clock & Watch Museum ~
- Museum Gift Shop
- ~ and much more!
We’re Celebrating Farming!
2040 N Santa Fe Ave – Vista CA 92083 – (760) 941-1791 – www.agsem.com