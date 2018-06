The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum 2018 Antique Engine & Tractor Show will celebrate 100 years of John Deere Tractors.

On display Grist Mill, Gas & Steam Engines, Antique Autos & Trucks, N’Scale Model Railroad, Weaving and Spinning demonstrations, Blacksmith and Wheelwright demonstrations, West Coast Clock and Watch Museum, Farmhouse and Parlor, Museum Gift Shop, Vendors and Food & Drink.

The show is June 16th and 17th from 9 am to 4:30 pm at 2040 North Santa Fe Ave., Vista