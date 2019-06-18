Loading...
Antique Engine & Tractor Show Saturday & Sunday

June 17, 2019

Antique Equipment Parade starts promptly at 1 p.m. every day of event.

Every Spring and Fall, for two weekends, we host our Antique Engine & Tractor Show. Since we’ve been open, our goal is to teach people about our unique collections. Thanks to our Members and Volunteers, we continue to thrive and teach people about the ancient art of weaving fabric, the work of a blacksmith, the precision of model trains, and everything about gas & steam powered engines. 

Free Parking! – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our Antique Equipment Parade starts promptly at 1 p.m. every day of this event.

We will also have a Kids Zone with games, contests, prizes, and much more! 

Keep checking in for more updates! http://www.agsem.com/

