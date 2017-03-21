Antique & Collectible Table Top Auction At Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum located at 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA will be holding its annual March Antique & Collectible Table Top Auction on Saturday, March 25th starting at 9:00 a.m.

This is a no reserve consignment auction and commission proceeds will be use to help maintain the Museum’s 55 acre facility.

Private party and estate consignments which may include vintage farm tractor manuals, reference books, implement catalogs, historical documents, stocks, bonds, old bank checks, postcards, comics, cigar labels, life magazines, obsolete paper money, rare coins & tokens, fine art, oil paintings, sculptures, movie posters, art glass, fine china, linens, tapestries, old rugs, mantel & grandfather clocks, assorted vintage alarm clocks, gold & silver pocket watches, collectible toy trucks and Franklin Mint vehicles, John Deere & IHC Toy Tractors, old farm tools, antique firearms, old general store & county primitives, Western & Native American artifacts, small Americana & Victorian furniture, family heirlooms & treasures, and several unique box lots.

We will start accepting consignment on Monday, March 20th through Friday, March 24th between the hours of 9am – 4pm. A preview will be held Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th until the start of the auction. This is a no catalog auction. For additional information please visit our website atwww.agsem.com or call the Museum office at 760-941-1791.