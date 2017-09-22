Anticipation in Vista

Pat Murphy…Vistans are wondering when they will open. The wait is excruciating for many. Signage promises that it won’t be much longer but just how much longer will it take? Meanwhile many stomachs are grumbling in anticipation. I’m referring, of course, to a bevy of new eateries that are coming to Vista.

Wildwood Restaurant, When Pigs Fly, Raising Cain Chicken Fingers, Pegahs Kitchen, a Sushi bar (name unknown), Swami’s and the Dawg Haus, are all soon to be open in Vista. Some of these places were slated to open in August. Anxious passerby’s have peeked into the windows to see what progress has taken place as they anticipate the opening day. Still, the doors are closed and as each day passes, Vistans are asking, “So, what’s going on?” “What’s keeping hungry customers waiting?” “When are they (the restaurants) going to open?”

Ciao’s Restaurant Expansion is also something many Vistans are anxiously looking forward to. This popular venue is still serving the public while construction is underway. The savory Italian dishes found at Ciao’s are often enjoyed after a moderate wait. When my wife and I entertained 50 guests for our 50th wedding anniversary, we had to find a site elsewhere in Vista where Ciao’s could cater our dinner party. These problems will all be solved when Ciao’s completes the massive expansion that is currently reducing their parking. But, when will that happen?

McDonald’s Restaurant on South Santa Fe is another established eating location that has applied for building permits. The Golden Arches fast food king is looking to make minor changes to their drive-thru facility. However, I doubt this will be as highly an anticipated change by their customers as will the arrival of all the new places with which to partake our dining forays.

While many of these dining venues may have us licking our lips in anticipation, the waiting isn’t just limited to new restaurants. The City of Vista currently has 58 development projects listed on their interactive web site. Sub divisions, numerous apartment complexes, several self-storage businesses, 1 super car wash, 1 auto repair, and 1 church compromise this list of “coming soon” developments. A new Starbucks drive thru, the Skye Apartments and the Bella Mente Charter School Expansion are still on the list but are shown as completed.

Nine of the development projects are South of the 78 while the majority are North of this divider. Does that mean that people in South Vista have less to look forward to? Probably not, more likely it means that they will have less traffic congestion and noise pollution in their section of beautiful Vista.

The five story development at 100 Main Street was expected to have broken ground by this time. However, trenching and rerouting of main gas lines had to be completed by SDG&E before that could take place. A source has confirmed that the work to move gas lines out of the construction area has been completed and the new construction should start soon. According to my source, rumors that the project had been down sized are not true.

But let’s get back to the restaurants and the salivary anticipation of our taste buds. It turns out that several restaurant openings have been delayed due to regulatory compliance with the City of Vista’s F.O.G. Control Program. John Conley, the Community Development Director for Vista, has educated me about the FATS, OILS, and GREASE impact. State agencies such as the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), the League of California Cities, and the California Water Environment Association (CWEA) have joined together to establish new state wide standards and regulations. As new restaurants or old restaurant locations that are being updated apply for permits, they find they have to invest in costly grease “inteceptors”. This has created some unexpected delays.

I spoke with owner Henry Lee regarding the opening of The Dog Haus at the corner of Broadway and S. Indiana in the historic downtown sector of Vista. He expressed excitement at opening in Vista and being able to provide his food fare and craft beer to hungry and thirsty Vistans. Lee also said that within a week he will have “Coming Soon” signs posted at the property with photo renderings of “The Dog Haus”. The building permits are in final rounds with the city and Lee is looking forward to announce an opening date soon.

I too look forward to seeing the Dog Haus open along with other new restaurants in Vista. Even so, I think we are already blessed with many fine eateries like The Yellow Deli, Ciao’s Restaurant, Curbside Café, Urban Pizza, Prohibition, The Village Café, Belching Beaver, Sunrise Café, The Flying Pig, Partake Gastropub, Big Jim’s 395 Grill, Mama & Papa’s Pizza Grotto, Danny’s Donuts, Feliccia’s Deli & Restaurant and the Coyote Café. If I didn’t mention your favorite restaurant please let our Editor/Owner, Eleanor, know so she can have a talk with me about my lackadaisical reporting.

Dale and Tammy Ginos are anticipating that “When Pigs Fly’ will open near the end of October. That will shorten the drive for many Vistans and provide much desired dinner seating. Not that anyone has complained about driving out the the Chevron Station at Foothill and East Vista Way to pick up their mouthwatering BBQ. Even with the congestion on East Vista Way because of the construction around Gopher Canyon, Vistans still flock to the original “When Pigs Fly” to get the best (my opinion) Tri-tip, Ribs, and Brisket in North County.

“Anticipation”, the song by Carly Simon, tells us “We can never know about the days to come but we think about them anyway.” I’m thinking of all the new places to eat in Vista.

