Anti-Human Trafficking -Tina Paulson to speak at January 5th Collaborative Meeting

North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting, 9 am -11 am at the United Methodist Church of Vista’s’ Fellowship Hall.

Don’t miss the January 5th Collaborative meeting. We’ll discuss our upcoming Awareness walk, recent legislation plus guest speaker Tina Paulson from FACESS will talk about how we can fight sex trafficking in our schools and communities. Collaborative meetings are free to all, held bimonthly at United Methodist Church in Vista (490 S. Melrose, Drive, Vista) at 9 am. Coffee and pastries will be available.

Tina Paulson has a life-long history of involvement in philanthropic and charitable causes. She is Director of Marketing and Legislative Liaison for FACESS ToGetHer Freedom (Freeing American Children from Exploitation and Sexual Slavery). She is also on the board of directors for Redeeming Love, a transitional house for trafficking victims over 18.Over the past year Tina has spearheaded the ToGetHer Freedom Initiative, which is a collaborative program coordinating law enforcement, FBI, Homeland Security, NGO’s (non-government organizations), professionals, churches and volunteer groups to offer immediate medical, legal and psychological assistance, shelter and wrap-around care to trafficking victims from the time they are first recovered.

The North San Diego County anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking.

January 21 – Join the 11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day Walk, Sat. 1-3 Wave Water Park, 101 Wave Circle, Vista. This one mile round trip walk begins at The Wave, proceeds along East Vista Way and turns around at Civic Center Drive. Over the years we have seen progress in this fight against “Modern Day Slavery.” With our commitment to educate and raise awareness, more people in our community and surrounding areas have learned, joined and been called to action.