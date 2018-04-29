Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative UPDATE

Kaye Van Nevel – – Stephanie Gonzalez, Case Manager and Program Director, Project Life, North County Lifeline May 3, 2018, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.has graciously agreed to step in for Jonathan King-Cretot, who was originally scheduled to speak, but is unable to attend.

Stephanie will update us on North County Lifeline’s multiple service projects. All are welcome to join us at 9 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 490 S. Melrose, Vista, Fellowship Hall (downstairs). All are invited to attend!

Pastries and Beverages will be served.