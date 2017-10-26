Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative to Host Guest Speaker Michelle Walsh

October 2017, Vista, CA — Michelle Walsh will be the guest speaker at the Thursday morning, November 2nd , Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting at United Methodist Church at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista held from 9 am to 10:30 am . Ms. Walsh is Student Services Coordinator for the Vista Unified School District. She supports youth who are parenting, expelled, incarcerated, homeless, in foster care, in military families or identify as LGBTQ. She is also the Attendance Supervisor and coordinates attendance data and incentives, the Student Attendance Review Board, as well as Truancy Diversion Court and Truancy Mediation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Michelle also coordinates mental health services for the district. She is responsible for EPSDT, juvenile diversion programs, the School Social Workers and the Crisis Response Team. Her goals are to expand training district-wide in human trafficking prevention and response, suicide prevention and the needs of LGBTQ students.

The Michelle both lives and works in Vista. She is the mother of three school-aged children, Reagan, Riley and Rock, and enjoys being an active member of the Amigos de Vista Lions Club.