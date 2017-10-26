Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative to Host Guest Speaker Michelle Walsh

October 2017, Vista, CA — Michelle Walsh will be the guest speaker at the Thursday morning, November 2nd, Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting at United Methodist Church at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista held from 9 am to 10:30 am. Ms. Walsh is Student Services Coordinator for the Vista Unified School District. She supports youth who are parenting, expelled, incarcerated, homeless, in foster care, in military families or identify as LGBTQ. She is also the Attendance Supervisor and coordinates attendance data and incentives, the Student Attendance Review Board, as well as Truancy Diversion Court and Truancy Mediation with the District Attorney’s Office.
Michelle also coordinates mental health services for the district. She is responsible for EPSDT, juvenile diversion programs, the School Social Workers and the Crisis Response Team. Her goals are to expand training district-wide in human trafficking prevention and response, suicide prevention and the needs of LGBTQ students.
The Michelle both lives and works in Vista. She is the mother of three school-aged children, Reagan, Riley and Rock, and enjoys being an active member of the Amigos de Vista Lions Club.
A part of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s Stop Trafficking efforts, North San Diego County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative comprises a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. Our bi-monthly Collaborative Meetings are held from 9 am to 10:30 am in the at the Church’s Fellowship Hall (lower level) at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. Admission is free and all are welcome. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be available.