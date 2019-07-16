Opens World Premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre

TR Robertson

TR Robertson –North Coast Repertory Theatre, in Solana Beach, tosses “Another Roll of the Dice” in the world premiere of the cleverly crafted story of shady characters and shady stories in Mark Saltzman’s musical comedy, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, for their final show of their 37th Season. Loesser won a Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Academy Award for several of his productions, “Guys and Dolls” and “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”. Saltzman’s show opened in Wyoming for developmental productions and the musical rolled into Solana Beach and opening for a month long run, closing on August 4th. The show brings to life more characters from Frank Loesser’s award winning musical, “Guys and Dolls” and the short stories of Damon Runyon. These shady, East Coast personalities come to life from three of Runyon’s stories from the 1930’s, “Tobias the Terrible”, “Breach of Promise” and “Baseball Hattie”.

Photos by Aaron Rumley

Mark Saltzman received permission from the Loesser Estate to use some of Frank Loesser’s pop songs, staying away from the theatre songs, to develop his story around people who try stepping out of their comfort zone as they try to take a ride on the shady side of life. Most memorable of the 16 songs used is the dreamy “Heart and Soul”. Saltzman’s tale first begins in Mindy’s Deli, in “Runyonland”, New York City, with waitress Zelma as our narrator, guiding us and introducing us to our first set of shady characters lead by Sammy the Shirt, who is planning a heist of the safe in the Brooklyn Candy Warehouse. We meet Sammy, Moose, Speed and Snooksy. As Zelma describes the setting she says it is a place that “serves high class food to low class customers”. A very enjoyable, funny and amazing part of the musical is the use of 6 performers who will play a total of 30 characters before the show ends.

This opening leads us to the first tale, “Tobias the Terrible”. Tobias is a young man, very shy and inhibited, in love, but losing his girl because she wants to try the shady side of life and to meet a man living on the edge. This will lead Tobias to venture to places he never imagined he would ever visit and to become involved in situations he has never been in before. Will Tobias be able to win back the girl of his dream or will he get himself into trouble? Next up is “Breach of Promise”. In this story master thief, Ledge Dugan, is persuaded by one time bookie, Jabez Thursday, to steal love letters he has written to former girl-friend Amelia. Jabez is trying to move out of the shady side of life and thinks he has found it with socialite Valeria. Ledge takes it upon himself to change things around to test if this is really what is best for Jabez and Amelia. The final tale, “Baseball Hattie”, centers on baseball super-fan, Hattie and her chance meeting of one of her favorite baseball players, Haystack Duggler. The pair fall in love, marry, but will this be enough to keep the couple happy when Haystack’s baseball career begins to slide? The musical ends back in Mindy’s Deli to find out if the planned heist worked out and if anyone else has been changed by all of the shenanigan’s going one around them.

The North Coast Rep cast, for this musical, is comprised of four new performers debuting on the NC Rep Stage, all of them veteran actors and actresses with both theatre and television experience. Adding to the cast is two veterans of a number of NC Rep performances. The performers bring a wonderful interpretation to the East Coast, New York and Jersey accents of the 30’s along with the slang found in Runyon’s tales. All handle the songs Saltzman chose to use from the large Loesser musical library adding their own unique styles.

Playing the feisty Zelma the Waitress, our narrator, and other characters is NC Rep veteran Sarah Errington. As Haystack Duggler, the baseball star, and a number of other shady folks is another NC Rep veteran, Jason Maddy. A very sexy Georgia St. George, who tries to lead Tobias astray, and other personalities, is played by Allison Spratt Pearce, last seen at Cygnet in “The Last Wife” for which she received a Craig Noel Award nomination. Lance Carter, who debuts at NC Rep, plays Jabez Thursday and others, and has performed in numerous other San Diego regional theatres. Darrick Penny plays the crafty thief Ledge Dugan as well as a number of other Runyon characters. Dugan has performed in numerous theatres around the country. Canadian Elliot Lazar brings a very funny performance to the stage in his portrayal of Tobias Tweeney, the lovelorn young man, as well as other characters. Lazar is also making his NC Rep debut.

This is a great cast with amazing chemistry, who all bring to the stage fun and interesting portrayals of the type of characters Runyon wrote about from the “shady side of life” in the East Coast of the United States in the 1930’s. Adding to this is a musical score most have not heard, taken from lesser known Loesser songs, masterfully performed by the NC Rep band lead by Musical Director Cris O’Bryon. The band members included Jodie Hill on bass, Jeff Dalrymple on drums, Gerard Nolan on woodwinds and O’Bryon on keyboards. Arrangements, orchestrations and additional music provided by Jack Lipson.

The Creative Team for the performance was made up of Set Designer Marty Burnett, Lighting Designer Matt Novotny, Sound Designer Ryan Ford, Prop Designer Phillip Korth, Projection Designer Aaron Rumley and Larry Sousa, and Stage Manager Cindy Rumley. The busiest members of the Creative Team were Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni and Hair & Wig Designer Peter Herman who provided a great set of costumes resembling the styles of the 30’s and a number of hair pieces as they were kept busy with the large number of costume changes.

This is a very entertaining, fun musical, spiced with the slang of the East Coast of the 30’s, including terms like Doll’s, Dames and Judy’s, lost to the language of today. It is a chance to hear songs that have disappeared from today’s musical history, written by an award winning composer from past years. “Another Roll of the Dice” will be on the North Coast Repertory Stage, in Solana Beach, until August 4th. Tickets are available at 858-481-2155 or go to www.northcoastrep.org. The North Coast Rep 38th Season will open with “Amadeus” on September 4th. Also featured at NC Rep is Variety Nights for the month of July.