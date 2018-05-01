Annual Meeting And Hall Of Fame

Jack Larimer — The 2018 Annual Meeting of the Vista Historical Society will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Vista Valley Country Club, 29354 Vista Valley Dr., Vista, 92084.

The meeting will include a lunch provided by the Country Club. The annual meeting includes election of new Vista Historical Society board of director’s members, a report on the society’s progress, and the formal induction of six new Vista Hall of Fame members, Ray Betraun, Brooks Cavanaugh, Ken Gammie, Eleanor Hutchins, and George and Francine Tushak.

The menu for the luncheon includes a choice of:

1. Vista Valley Pear Salad with grilled chicken breast/

asian pear/bleu cheese/ candied walnuts/butter lettuce/

sweet onion dressing

2. Cobb Salad with smoked turkey breast/ham/bacon/

tomato/egg/avocado/ bleu cheese crumbles/cilantro

ranch dressing

3. Club Sandwich & Fries with smoked turkey, ham, bacon,

lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, toasted white bread

Dessert

Assorted Cookies – The price is $35.00 per person. For more information call 760-630-0444. and to make reservations