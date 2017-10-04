CCAE’S ANNUAL EDUCATORS’ NIGHT OUT AN INCREDIBLE NIGHT OF NETWORKING AND ENTERTAINMENT

ESCONDIDO – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is pleased to once again welcome San Diego County Educators and Administrators to our annual Educator’s Night Out and Resource Fair Oct. 4th beginning at 4pm.

This event is a must for San Diego educators and administrators as it brings together arts and cultural groups from all over San Diego to discuss new and innovative ideas for field trips, education, and much more!

An evening of networking, fun, complimentary food and drinks as you mix with colleagues and friends and listen to live entertainment from Blues Lovers United of San Diego (BLUSD) / Blues In The School (BITS) in the beautiful Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and the Museum’s Sculpture Courtyard.

Currently at the Center Museum, our exhibition Photography Expanded: Distinct Approaches will be open and those attending the event will be able to view the exhibition for free.

The Educator’s Night Out and Resource Fair is free to all educators and administrators, and we encourage you to stay after the event to enjoy a free live performance by award-winning jazz/country songstress Erika Davies & The Men for the 7pm show at our Center Theater as a part of our First Wednesdays concert series!

Although First Wednesdays is free, we do ask that you make a reservation within 24 hours of the event due to this event’s popularity at our ticket box office at 800-988-4253.

