Volunteers Needed: Annual Coastal Cleanup Day, Sept 15

Join the City of Vista in the I Love a Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept 15, 2018 from 9 AM to Noon by picking up trash along Buena Creek. The creek runs along Sycamore Avenue and Shadowridge Drive. Participants should meet at the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. Each participant must sign a waiver; anyone under 18 years needs a guardian signature to participate. Register online on San Diego County’s Coastal Cleanup Day website here.

Contact:Brian Nemerow  at E: bnemerow@cityofvista.com

