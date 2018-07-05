Annual Bluegrass Concert and Ice Cream Social At Historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe

Vista, CA — The Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe will present the Bluegrass and Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 29th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The nationally acclaimed contemporary bluegrass band MohaviSoul will perform. MohaviSoul was nominated for Best Album in the Country/Americana category at this year’s San Diego Music Awards. The $15 ticket price includes include an ice cream sundae or root beer float.

Tickets are available in advance at VisTix, located at the Vista City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr. Vista, or by calling (760) 724-2110, or online at www.vistixonline.com. Tickets are also available at the La Tiendita Gift Shop at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, or at the door on the day of the event for $20. For more information call the event information line at 760-639-6164.

About Bluegrass…The roots of bluegrass music go back to the American immigrant experience of the 1600s, including dance music and ballads from Ireland, Scotland and England, as well as African American gospel music and blues.

The Rancho Buena Vista Adobe is part of a historic California land grant where the glory days of legendary rancho life will enchant you. Docent tours led by the Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe are available Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To join the Friends, sign-up for docent training to lead tours, or to be a gift shop volunteer, call 760-639-6164 or email rbva@mail.com . The Rancho also provides the backdrop for parties, weddings and other special occasions. To schedule an event at 640 Alta Vista Dr, Vista, CA, call 760-726-1340 x 1575. http://www.cityofvista.com/departments/parks/adobe.cfm