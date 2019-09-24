Vista, CA — Operation HOPE-North County will be having their Annual Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser on Saturday, September 28th from 8 am to 9:30 am at the Applebee’s in Oceanside located at 2146 Vista Way, Oceanside, 92054. Tickets are $10.00 each and includes pancakes, sausage, and eggs.

This will be a fun morning with breakfast, good company, and great connections all while spreading HOPE to families with children and single women experiencing homelessness!

Tickets can be purchased online at https://operationhope-northcountyflapjackfundraiser.eventbrite.com or in person at the shelter. For more information, please contact us at 760-536-3880 or info@operationhopeshelter.org

Operation HOPE- North County provides a safe environment for families with children and single women that are experiencing homelessness as they work hard to regain their confidence, rebuild their lives, and find stability. The Steps to Independence program is an intensive case management based model that provides safe shelter and supportive programming. With access to financial literacy courses, youth programs and connecting individuals with community resources such as workforce development and housing, our clients are able to become self-sufficient.