Announcing the ‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest Winners

Oceanside, Calif. – December 11, 2017: In the spirit of the holiday season, Oceanside held the second annual ‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest as part of the program and event lineup of ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local. A total of 19 businesses throughout Oceanside participated by decorating their shop windows and storefronts to the theme of ‘Tis the Season. A panel of local judges viewed the holiday displays and have selected the following winners:

First place: One of the newest businesses in our community, Stage and Screen FX in Downtown Oceanside is the ‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest winner. Judge Mary Theim commented: “Looks terrific during the day or at night. A good use of both lights and painting. Both fun and inspired. Clever marketing: features the Grinch stealing a bag of makeup products.”

Second place: Reap & Sow in South O is the runner-up of the ‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest. Judge Blake Kern and Council member Jerry Kern commented: “Delicate painted snowflakes, etc., in window, mannequin with pine dress and red bow bodice, lots of handing paper chains, stencils, lights, visually appealing.”

Third place: Boom Boom Brazil in South O takes third place. Judge Pete Harwood commented: “Loved the time, energy spent on the window. With decorative flamingos wearing sweaters, it makes it festive in a beach community.”

Honorable mention: Gypsy Soul Dreaming in Downtown Oceanside receives an honorable mention for being “simple, old-fashioned, beautiful and tied into the inside of the shop,” commented Theim.

Thank you to all ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local Participating Shops who decorated their storefronts in 2017. If your business would like to participate next year, please call MainStreet Oceanside at 760-754-4512

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. Continuing through Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 , this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events features a shopping passport – all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers.

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local includes the following program:

Nov. 25-Dec. 22

Shop local for the holidays and win! Whether you’re a longtime O’sider or just visiting for a few days, pick up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport highlighting all participating Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses. Then take it with you when you shop this holiday season in the following regions of the city: Downtown, Harbor, Inland and South O. Shoppers earn one stamp for visiting any participating location listed on the passport and a second stamp for making a purchase of $20 or more. After receiving 10 stamps, shoppers can enter the passport at MainStreet Oceanside and the locations listed on the back for a chance to win prizes. The passports will be available at all participating locations. Prize drawings will be held weekly from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22 .

Additional Holiday Events in Oceanside:

About ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

About 'Tis the Season to Shop Local

'Tis the Season to Shop Local is an annual holiday campaign to support local retail businesses and artisans by encouraging residents and visitors to shop local during the holiday season. The campaign is a partnership between MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, City of Oceanside Economic Development and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to www.ShopLocalOceanside.com