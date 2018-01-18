Loading...
Announcing Spring Events at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

A full slate of concerts and events are on the way to the Moonlight Amphitheatre this spring as part of the Moonlight Presents line-up. This year will be the most number of events offered at the Moonlight, and we are excited to welcome you year-round.

San Diego Symphony Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen:

The Music of JOHN WILLIAMS conductor TBA

March 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm Ticket price range: $13 – $57

The San Diego Symphony performs the iconic film music of Oscar-winning composer John Williams featuring famous works from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, Jurassic Park, E.T., and more. ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

April 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm – Ticket price range: $15 – $40

Relive Prom Night all over again! Betamaxx returns to rock the Moonlight playing the best hits of the 80s. Hear hits from Aha!, Banana Rama, Bon Jovi, and more! Pre-concert entertainment includes 80s costume contest, crowning of prom king and queen, prom pictures, and more! ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

April 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm – Ticket price range: $5 – $10

Comedy, adventure, romance, and fantasy! There is something for everyone in the classic film The Princess Bride, and you can experience it on the big screen. Rated PG. ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

 

The Beatles’ Abbey Road – May 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm

ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

 

Led Zeppelin II

May 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm

ORDER TICKETS ONLINE

Ticket price range for each concert: $15 – $40

Classic Albums Live comes to the Moonlight Amphitheatre for a weekend of concerts in May. Classic Albums Live takes classic rock albums, recreates them, and performs them note-for-note, cut-by-cut live on stage. This concert is the perfect destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest rock hits performed live.

 

