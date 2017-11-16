BREAKING NEWS!

Announcing the 2018 Series at ClubM!

Three divalicious stars of musical theatre are headed to ClubM, the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s intimate INDOOR cabaret venue.

Monday, November 20 at Noon ! Don’t delay, these concerts will sell-out quickly! Tickets go on sale! Don’t delay, these concerts will sell-out quickly!

Bets Malone:

Broadway the

BROAD Way

January 13, 2018 – Doors Open at 6:30 pm – Show at 7:30 pm

with Elan McMahan Musical Director and Pianist

Bets Malone makes her cabaret debut saluting her favorite leading ladies from the Great White Way who have inspired her. One of the region’s top musical theatre actresses, Bets will make you laugh, cry, and wanting more. You won’t want to miss this one-night-only concert!

An Intimate Evening with Lucie Arnaz

February 10, 2018

Doors Open at 6:00 pm

Show at 7:30 pm

The star of Broadway, television, and film brings her fiery and heartfelt nightclub act to ClubM, which is guaranteed to make you Love Lucie even more!

Daebreon Poiema:

The Reason Why

I Sing

March 3, 2018 – Doors Open at 6:30 pm – Show at 7:30 pm

with Lyndon Pugeda Musical Director and Pianist

Moonlight audiences have delighted in Daebreon’s talents for the past two Summers with her performances in the title role of Aida and as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act. In her new cabaret, Daebreon will share intimate stories and songs from her childhood, coming of age, and a successful career.

NEW FOR 2018! We have added a new seating configuration for some concerts at ClubM and are calling it “Pub Seating.” In addition to the reserved table seating, we will be offering reserved seats only, and standing-room-only belly-bars. The ticket prices for this configuration are lower and will be sold for $20 / $30 / $60. The popular sit-down dining option is available for LUCIE ARNAZ offering a three-course meal for $85. Cash bar service is available for all concerts! ClubM Info Here

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

Buy Tickets