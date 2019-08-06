Anniversaries and Birthstones – What They Mean and Handy Lists You Can Use

TR Robertson

TR Robertson –Anniversary and Birthday Celebrations pop up every year for individuals and couples and many struggle with what to give that special person(s) in their life. I recently celebrated my 45th wedding anniversary and presented my wife, Carolyn, with both the Traditional and Modern gift associated with that marriage anniversary date. There is some history behind the traditional and modern versions for wedding anniversary gifts and for birthday gifts, especially when birthstones are involved for a special birthday gift. Traditionally, the “Silver Anniversary” gift for the 25th wedding anniversary and the “Gold Anniversary” gift for the 50th wedding anniversary was established in Medieval Times, associated with the nobility of that time, the only ones who could afford such extravagance.

During the Victorian Period, the various yearly wedding anniversaries began to be associated with a variety of items for couples to receive. It is recorded that in 1875 the 5th anniversary became associated with wood gifts. Queen Victoria’s 60th Diamond Jubilee, celebrating her 60th year reigning in England, established diamonds as a 60th year celebration. Emily Post, American author of etiquette books, is said to have formerly established a list of celebration items in her Blue Book of Social Usage, which she described as the most accepted items for a couple to receive depending on how long they had been married. In 1937, the American National Retail Jewelers Association, updated and changed the list to what is now referred to as the Modern Gift List.

Receiving a gift on your birthday, of the birthstone designated for the month you were born, has become a popular and personal gift to receive. Historically, one story related to the establishment of the monthly birthstones goes all of the way back to the time of Moses, referenced in the Book of Exodus 28, when it is said that Moses directed the creation of a breastplate for the High Priest of the Hebrews, Aaron, which was to have 12 precious gemstones in the breastplate representing the 12 tribes of Israel. Over time, these stones were also related to the Signs of the Zodiac and the month each of the signs referenced. The stones were also said to have powers of healing and good luck and each stone also brought with it a specific meaning. Also over time, some of the months had additional stones added to that month.

The following is a list of Anniversary Gifts for each year, both the Traditional and the Modern gift item. Following this is the list of the Birthstones by Month and the meaning assigned to these stones. For the Anniversary Gifts, some months never were assigned a Traditional Gift. Enjoy.

Anniversary Gifts for Each Year

Year Traditional Gift Modern Gift

1 st Paper Clocks

Paper Clocks 2 nd Cotton China

Cotton China 3 rd Leather Crystal, Glass

Leather Crystal, Glass 4 th Linen, Silk Electrical Appliances

Linen, Silk Electrical Appliances 5 th Wood Silverware

Wood Silverware 6 th Iron Wood

Iron Wood 7 th Wool, Copper Desk Sets, Pen & Pencil Sets

Wool, Copper Desk Sets, Pen & Pencil Sets 8 th Bronze Linen, Lace

Bronze Linen, Lace 9 th Pottery, China Leather

Pottery, China Leather 10 th Tin, Aluminum Diamonds, Jewelry

Tin, Aluminum Diamonds, Jewelry 11 th Steel Fashion Jewelry & Accessories

Steel Fashion Jewelry & Accessories 12 th Silk Pearls & Colored Gems

Silk Pearls & Colored Gems 13 th Lace Textiles & Furs

Lace Textiles & Furs 14 th Ivory (banned in U.S.) Gold & Jewelry

Ivory (banned in U.S.) Gold & Jewelry 15 th Crystal Watches

Crystal Watches 16 th Silver hollowware

Silver hollowware 17 th Furniture

Furniture 18 th Porcelain

Porcelain 19 th Bronze

Bronze 20 th China Platinum

China Platinum 21 st Brass, Nickel

Brass, Nickel 22 nd Copper

Copper 23 rd Silver Plate

Silver Plate 24 th Musical Instruments

Musical Instruments 25 th Silver Sterling Silver

Silver Sterling Silver 26 th Original Pictures

Original Pictures 27 th Sculpture

Sculpture 28 th Orchids

Orchids 29 th New Furniture

New Furniture 30 th Pearls Diamond

Pearls Diamond 31 st Timepieces

Timepieces 32 nd Conveyances

Conveyances 33 rd Amethyst

Amethyst 34 th Opal

Opal 35 th Coral Jade

Coral Jade 36 th Bone China

Bone China 37 th Alabaster

Alabaster 38 th Beryl & Tourmaline

Beryl & Tourmaline 39 th Lace

Lace 40 th Ruby Ruby

Ruby Ruby 41 st Land

Land 42 nd Improved Real Estate

Improved Real Estate 43 rd Travel

Travel 44 th Groceries

Groceries 45 th Sapphire Sapphire

Sapphire Sapphire 46 th Original Poetry Tribute

Original Poetry Tribute 47 th Books

Books 48 th Optical Goods

Optical Goods 49 th Luxury Items

Luxury Items 50 th Gold Gold

Gold Gold 55 th Emeralds Emeralds

Emeralds Emeralds 60 th Diamonds Diamonds

Diamonds Diamonds 75 th Diamonds & Gold Diamonds & Gold

Diamonds & Gold Diamonds & Gold If you have stayed together for 60 to 75 years, you definitely deserve Diamonds & Gold.

Birthstones by Month and What They Mean

Month Birthstone Meaning

January Garnet Constancy & Safe Travel

February Amethyst Sincerity

March Aquamarine & Bloodstone Courage

April Diamond, White Sapphire & Quartz Innocence

May Emerald Love & Success

June Pearl, Moonstone & Alexandrite Health & Longevity

July Ruby Contentment

August Peridot & Sardonyx Married Happiness

September Sapphire Clear Thinking

October Opal, Tourmaline & Pink Sapphire Hope

November Topaz & Citrine Fidelity

December Turquoise & Zircon Prosperity

Happy shopping and have your credit cards ready depending on what you have to purchase for an anniversary gift or what birthstone you have to buy for a loved one.