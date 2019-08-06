Anniversaries and Birthstones – What They Mean and Handy Lists You Can Use

TR Robertson –Anniversary and Birthday Celebrations pop up every year for individuals and couples and many struggle with what to give that special person(s) in their life. I recently celebrated my 45th wedding anniversary and presented my wife, Carolyn, with both the Traditional and Modern gift associated with that marriage anniversary date. There is some history behind the traditional and modern versions for wedding anniversary gifts and for birthday gifts, especially when birthstones are involved for a special birthday gift. Traditionally, the “Silver Anniversary” gift for the 25th wedding anniversary and the “Gold Anniversary” gift for the 50th wedding anniversary was established in Medieval Times, associated with the nobility of that time, the only ones who could afford such extravagance.
During the Victorian Period, the various yearly wedding anniversaries began to be associated with a variety of items for couples to receive. It is recorded that in 1875 the 5th anniversary became associated with wood gifts. Queen Victoria’s 60th Diamond Jubilee, celebrating her 60th year reigning in England, established diamonds as a 60th year celebration. Emily Post, American author of etiquette books, is said to have formerly established a list of celebration items in her Blue Book of Social Usage, which she described as the most accepted items for a couple to receive depending on how long they had been married. In 1937, the American National Retail Jewelers Association, updated and changed the list to what is now referred to as the Modern Gift List.
Receiving a gift on your birthday, of the birthstone designated for the month you were born, has become a popular and personal gift to receive. Historically, one story related to the establishment of the monthly birthstones goes all of the way back to the time of Moses, referenced in the Book of Exodus 28, when it is said that Moses directed the creation of a breastplate for the High Priest of the Hebrews, Aaron, which was to have 12 precious gemstones in the breastplate representing the 12 tribes of Israel. Over time, these stones were also related to the Signs of the Zodiac and the month each of the signs referenced. The stones were also said to have powers of healing and good luck and each stone also brought with it a specific meaning. Also over time, some of the months had additional stones added to that month.
The following is a list of Anniversary Gifts for each year, both the Traditional and the Modern gift item. Following this is the list of the Birthstones by Month and the meaning assigned to these stones. For the Anniversary Gifts, some months never were assigned a Traditional Gift. Enjoy.
Anniversary Gifts for Each Year
Year Traditional Gift Modern Gift
- 1st Paper Clocks
- 2nd Cotton China
- 3rd Leather Crystal, Glass
- 4th Linen, Silk Electrical Appliances
- 5th Wood Silverware
- 6th Iron Wood
- 7th Wool, Copper Desk Sets, Pen & Pencil Sets
- 8th Bronze Linen, Lace
- 9th Pottery, China Leather
- 10th Tin, Aluminum Diamonds, Jewelry
- 11th Steel Fashion Jewelry & Accessories
- 12th Silk Pearls & Colored Gems
- 13th Lace Textiles & Furs
- 14th Ivory (banned in U.S.) Gold & Jewelry
- 15th Crystal Watches
- 16th Silver hollowware
- 17th Furniture
- 18th Porcelain
- 19th Bronze
- 20th China Platinum
- 21st Brass, Nickel
- 22nd Copper
- 23rd Silver Plate
- 24th Musical Instruments
- 25th Silver Sterling Silver
- 26th Original Pictures
- 27th Sculpture
- 28th Orchids
- 29th New Furniture
- 30th Pearls Diamond
- 31st Timepieces
- 32nd Conveyances
- 33rd Amethyst
- 34th Opal
- 35th Coral Jade
- 36th Bone China
- 37th Alabaster
- 38th Beryl & Tourmaline
- 39th Lace
- 40th Ruby Ruby
- 41st Land
- 42nd Improved Real Estate
- 43rd Travel
- 44th Groceries
- 45th Sapphire Sapphire
- 46th Original Poetry Tribute
- 47th Books
- 48th Optical Goods
- 49th Luxury Items
- 50th Gold Gold
- 55th Emeralds Emeralds
- 60th Diamonds Diamonds
- 75th Diamonds & Gold Diamonds & Gold
- If you have stayed together for 60 to 75 years, you definitely deserve Diamonds & Gold.
Birthstones by Month and What They Mean
Month Birthstone Meaning
- January Garnet Constancy & Safe Travel
- February Amethyst Sincerity
- March Aquamarine & Bloodstone Courage
- April Diamond, White Sapphire & Quartz Innocence
- May Emerald Love & Success
- June Pearl, Moonstone & Alexandrite Health & Longevity
- July Ruby Contentment
- August Peridot & Sardonyx Married Happiness
- September Sapphire Clear Thinking
- October Opal, Tourmaline & Pink Sapphire Hope
- November Topaz & Citrine Fidelity
- December Turquoise & Zircon Prosperity
Happy shopping and have your credit cards ready depending on what you have to purchase for an anniversary gift or what birthstone you have to buy for a loved one.