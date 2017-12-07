Angels Celebrate With Silver Bells Luncheon

Cindy Tyler….Silver Bells — what more perfect theme could there be for an event that celebrates both a 25th anniversary and the holiday season.

The Moonlight Angels Auxiliary celebrated both occasions Thursday with a luncheon at El Camino Country Club. It was a day of thanksgiving – paying tribute to the dedication and accomplishments of the Angels; it was an opportunity to look back on the Moonlight’s rich history and ahead to wonderful things yet to come; and like any Moonlight event, it was a day of spectacular entertainment.

Andrew Amescua is the usher coordinator and program specialist for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. Anyone who has ever been to the Moonlight has seen Andrew, who is usually found near the patio area greeting patrons and offering assistance to their seats. He trains and supervises volunteer ushers,coordinates special programs, and is famous among all of the Moonlight staff and volunteers for his generous hugs. But what many people didn’t know about Andrew is that he’s also an accomplished singer. Accompanied by pianist Leigh Sutherland, Andrew performed two amazing musical numbers, the classic “White Christmas” and a beautiful rendition of “Night of Silence / Silent Night.”

Equally thrilling was the performance by the Moonlight Youth Theatre Holiday Show Choir. The choir, which usually consists of 28 amazing kids, was down to 12 performers, partly because some of the kids were in school, but also because the Lilac fire made it impossible for others to get there. But in professional “the show must go on” style, the choir performed a fun mix of holiday favorites, which included brief appearances by the likes of Elvis Presley and Santa Claus. If no one had mentioned it, the appreciative audience would never have known that while they were eating lunch, the choir was working out how to perform with fewer than half of their usual singers. Debbie Nicastro, the choir director, and Mike Bradford, Moonlight’s Director of Arts Education, are to be commended for the great job they’re doing, and the kids — well, the standing ovation they received speaks for itself. It’s clear that the Angels appreciate the great amount of work these talented kids and their leaders put into their performances.

The event was an opportunity to look back at the history of the Moonlight and recognize those who have been involved with the theatre since its beginnings when Kathy Brombacher produced plays on a slab stage and the audience brought their lawn chairs and sat on “the hill.” Many in attendance have been involved with the Moonlight in one way or another for more than 30 years.

Among those who share a Moonlight history is Justin Jorgensen-Vierela, the new Director of Development for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. He recalled growing up at the Moonlight, sitting on his grandparents’ laps when he was just a year old and clapping and shouting “more, more more!” after every number. When he was old enough, his first job was backstage at the Moonlight, then he worked for VisTix selling Moonlight tickets through his high school and college years. His new position with the MFC is a homecoming for him, and he’s excited about Moonlight’s future just as he is proud of its past.

Jorgensen-Vierela congratulated the Angels on their strongest financial year ever — raising more than $60,000 to support Moonlight programs. He also congratulated Mike Bradford and the Moonlight Youth for their great year, not only financially strong, but also for bringing in audiences averaging 800 per night for the October performances of “Legally Blonde.” He also announced a very successful “Giving Tuesday” campaign that netted $12,990.00. Coming up in 2018 will be even more innovative campaigns, including a seat dedication program, which will give donors the opportunity to put their names on a seat in the amphitheatre. There will also be VIP events, a spring luncheon, and the annual fund-raising gala, which is set for May 12, 2018. “Moonlight is family,” Jorgensen-Vierela said, “Moonlight is tradition.”

On hand for the event were Vista City Councilman Joe Green, City Manager Pat Johnson, Moonlight’s Producing Artistic Director Steve Glaudini, Coleen Kollar Smith, Moonlight’s Managing Director, Jeff Pashby Co-President of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation Board of Directors, and board members Lee Covell, Wes McDonough, and Mary Lou Montulli, and Jennifer Bradford, MFC’s Operations and Outreach Manager.

The event was also any opportunity for the Angels to thank their 2017 steering committee members, and introduce their new leaders for 2018. Jane Penne-Morse will be the new committee chair, with first vice chair Carol Lightner and second vice chair Sandi Graham. Karen Cowles is the recording secretary with Carol Jungerheld as correspondence secretary. Linda Kononchuk will continue as treasurer and Beverly Gorman as parliamentarian. In charge of publicity is Sharon Folmer. Historian is Norma Payne and Hospitality is Sonia Hollingsworth. Claudia LaBarge will be the volunteer coordinator. Board members at large are Kim Ahinger, Wendy Leeman, and Sandy Hendron.

Claudia LaBarge served as chair for this event. She mentioned in her opening remarks that “we’ve come a long way.” The Moonlight Angels have done great things in their 25 years and are gearing up for many more. Their next event is “Tuesdays with Morrie” at Vista’s Broadway Theater in January. There will also be game days, wine and paint events, and more.

Best known for its summer musicals, the Moonlight also features cabaret-style “Club M” events during the winter months, where the stage is turned into an indoor venue for amazing performers such as Bets Malone (January 13), Lucie Arnaz (February 10) and Daebreon Poiema (March 3). They will also be announcing their “Moonlight Presents” series soon, as well as the details for a week-long trip to New York in October.

The Moonlight Angels Auxiliary raises funds for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation to maintain the quality productions and incredible experience of the Moonlight Amphitheatre. More information at moonlightfoundation.com.