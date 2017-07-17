Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is Ready for its Close-Up

Aug. 16 – Sept. 2 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

Valerie Perri, Hal Prince’s Choice to Play Eva Peron in the National Broadway Company of Evita, Makes Her Moonlight Debut

in the Plum Role of Faded Hollywood Star Norma Desmond

Robert J. Townsend Takes on the Role of Hollywood Screen-writer Joe Gillis. Norman Large is Cast as Max Von Mayerling, Norma’s Longtime Servant. Katie Sapper Rounds Out the Principals as Joe’s Love Interest Betty Schaefer

Moonlight audiences will hear Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterful score played live using the original lush Broadway orchestration



Vista, CA (July 2017) – Moonlight Stage Productions continues its 37th season with the San Diego Regional Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterful homage to the golden age of Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard, Aug. 16 – Sept. 2, at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Capturing Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical, the show is based on Billy Wilder’s classic 1950 film noir which featured such highly quoted lines as “I am big. It’s the pictures that got small” and “I’m ready for my close up.” Tickets range from $23 to $55 for all reserved seating and $17 to $22 for general admission lawn seating. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 760-724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.

With book and lyrics by Academy Award winners Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard features such songs as With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye, The Greatest Star of All and the title song, Sunset Boulevard. The original London West End production opened in July 1993 followed by the American premiere in Los Angeles in December of the same year. Most of the Los Angeles company went on to the Broadway production which opened in November 1994 running for 977 performances. The show recently enjoyed a limited run Broadway revival this year starring Los Angeles’ and Broadway’s original Norma, Glenn Close.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece,” a film script she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, Joe is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Eventually, Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

Starring as Norma Desmond in the Moonlight production is Valerie Perri, whose recent portrayal of Dolly Levi inHello, Dolly! for 3D Theatricals earned her the acclaim of the Orange County Register, who wrote of her performance, “Valerie Perri delivers a knockout performance as Dolly. Proving a worthy successor to past stars, she’s part Channing, part Streisand, part Fanny Brice and 100 percent Dolly.” Perri’s career began under the direction of legendary Director/Producer Harold Prince when he chose her to play Eva Peron in the Broadway National Tour of Evita. She has also worked with esteemed Director/Choreographer Jerome Robbins in the Broadway National of Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. She starred as Norma Desmond in the hit musical Sunset Boulevard at The Karen and Richard Carpenter Center which garnered her a best actress nomination from Broadway World and also a Los Angeles Stage Scene Award for Best Performance of the Year 2013. She is a recipient of the John Raitt Award for best Cabaret Performance 2014. She has sung for concert hall audiences worldwide, from Disney Hall to Carnegie Hall and internationally at the Opera House in Frankfort and the London Palladium. Her television and film credits include Criminal Minds, ER, Another World, The Out of Towners, George of the Jungle, Grease, and Dickie Roberts.

Co-starring as the down and out Hollywood screen writer Joe Gillis is Robert J. Townsend, and, as Norma’s longtime servant, Max von Mayerling, is Norman Large. Both are returning to the Moonlight stage after appearing in last summer’s critically acclaimed hit Titanic. Rounding out the Sunset Boulevard cast is Katie Sapper as Betty Schaeffer, Shayne Mims as Artie Green, John George Campbell as Cecil B. DeMille, Paul Morgavo as Sheldrake, and Johnny Fletcher as Manfred.

Returning to the Moonlight as director of Sunset Boulevard is Larry Raben, who earned rave reviews for his direction and musical staging of last summer’s hit Titanic. Working with Raben as Musical Director is JD Dumas. Kenneth Gammie will conduct the production using the original Broadway orchestration.

“It’s every producer’s dream to put Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard on to their stage,” said Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. “Full productions of this masterpiece are rare due to the size and number of sets and locations within the musical, the large number of musicians required to play the lush orchestrations, not to mention needing a leading actress with the acting and singing chops to give Norma her proper moments in the spotlight. Luckily, we have Valerie Perri, whose acting and singing pedigree are unmatched. Moonlight audiences expect our productions to be big, splashy spectaculars. Sunset Boulevard is sure to please.”



CALENDAR INFORMATION: – Sunset Boulevard • August 16 – September 2, 2017

NOTE: August 16 – 27: Wednesday through Sunday nights; August 30 – September 2: Wednesday through Saturday night – Performance at 8:00 p.m.

Gates open for picnicking and dining at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket price range $23 to $55 for all reserved seating (general lawn is $17 to $22 and includes lawn chair provided at entry. Additional general lawn discounts for children, seniors, military)

Web: moonlightstage.com Box Office Phone: 760.724.2110

PICNICKING AT THE MOONLIGHT… One of the most unique theatre-going experiences found anywhere is Moonlight’s lawn seating, allowing patrons to bring their own picnic suppers into the theatre and picnicking before the show. Lawn ticket holders receive a chair as part of their ticket upon entry to the theatre.



ARTISAN CAFÉ AT THE MOONLIGHT … The Artisan Café offers pre-show dining outdoors on the Moonlight Patio where glimpses of the sunset can be seen before patrons take their seats for the show. The Café also offers delicious intermission snacks to all theatregoers including beverages. To view the Café’s menu, visit moonlightstage.com. For information and reservations, call 760-828-0596.



MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE … 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista- Gates open for picnicking and dining 90 minutes before curtain. Non-alcoholic beverages and food may be brought into the Amphitheatre. Parking is free.



ABOUT MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS … Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards among others, Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista. Named “San Diego’s #1 Outdoor Theatre” by readers of ‘San Diego Magazine,’ Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre each summer in the 2,000-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from San Diego County, Southern Riverside County and Orange County. The Moonlight’s season of Broadway musicals is produced in the Moonlight Amphitheatre, a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing so dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. With a grand re-opening in June 2009, a state-of-the-art venue was revealed, which included modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM.



