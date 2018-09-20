Anderson’s Urging, Governor Brown Vetoes Bill that Limits Access to Democracy

Senator Anderson requested Brown to veto AB 1947 which would have made it criminal to pay petition circulators on a per-signature basis.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Brown vetoed Assembly Bill 1947 on Tuesday which would have made it a criminal offense to pay petition circulators per signature. Thus, the costs to place a measure on the ballot would increase significantly because signature-gatherers would have to be paid hourly.

Senator Anderson spoke strongly against the measure on the Senate floor arguing that the bill would create a barrier to entry for the state’s poorer citizens to their initiative process. As a result, “only rich people could afford to put things on the ballot” if the bill passed, he argued.

Anderson also sent a veto request letter to Brown on Friday, Sept. 14 and argued that, “At the end of the day, getting something on the ballot and getting something passed are two entirely different things and this bill will limit California voters’ access to that right of initiative and to make those decisions.”