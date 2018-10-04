Anderson Works Across the Aisle – Improve Justice System, California’s Small Businesses, & Public Safety

Four bills Anderson authored with Democrats became law over the weekend.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Brown has signed SB 1437, AB 237, SB 215, and AB 1065 which are bills authored by Democrats that State Senator Joel Anderson signed onto as a joint author or co-author.

—SB 1437 (Felony Murder Rule Fix) – Anderson joint authored Senator Nancy Skinner’s (D-Berkeley) bill to fix the “felony murder rule” by requiring that a person could only be prosecuted if they were the actual killer, shared intent to kill, were a major participant in the underlying felony and acted with reckless indifference to human life or if a peace officer was killed.

In his letter to Brown, Anderson asserted, “I have always believed in second chances. Particularly for those who strive to improve themselves. ” He concluded, “By signing SB 1437, you can help us take another step closer to a fair and balanced criminal justice system.”

Anderson’s floor speech is available at https://youtu.be/zBkswOV0Bl0.

Senator Joel Anderson represents the 38th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Escondido, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, and Fallbrook. He was first elected to the State Assembly in 2006 and to the State Senate in 2010.