Anderson – Chinese Government Interference Shelves Human Rights Resolution

SJR 10 condemns Chinese Government for violating human rights of Falun Gong Practitioners . American Spectator story describes how Senate Pro-Tem De Leon pulled SJR 10 from Senate Floor after communist government weighed in.

Sacramento – A story published in The American Spectator today explores how Senate Pro Tem De Leon killed Anderson’s SJR 10 by shelving it at the Senate Rules Committee instead of allowing a vote on the Senate Floor. The measure received unanimous support in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

SJR 10 expresses the Legislature’s support for Falun Dafa (also called Falun Gong) practitioners in China and urges the government of the People’s Republic of China to immediately end the persecution of Falun Dafa practitioners.

Anderson stated, “I’m saddened to see California’s state legislative leadership doesn’t have the same courage our Congressional Democrats had to stand up to China and allow a vote condemning the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. And it’s outrageous that the Chinese Communist Party’s power to suppress free speech extends beyond their country’s borders to the California Senate Democrat leadership. This is an alarming interference with our legislative process by a foreign power that has silenced voices for human rights.

Here’s an excerpt from the mentioned story, “Legislature loves pointless moral resolutions, but shelves one that was opposed by the Chinese government.”:

Perhaps some legislators didn’t want to upset relations with the Chinese government, which sent them an unsigned letter last week warning that Anderson’s measure “may deeply damage the cooperative relations between the State of California and China and seriously hurt the feeling(s) of Chinese people and the vast Chinese community in California.”