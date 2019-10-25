And Neither Have I Wings To Fly – Scripps Ranch Theatre

And Neither Have I Wings To Fly runs from November 8th – December 8th Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm

The story takes place in a rural Irish country house in the 1950’s. Peter Donnelly and his two daughters have just returned from burying their wife/mother, Moira. The daughters, Evvie and Kathleen, are oposite sides of a coin – and we watch them navigate life accordingly. After the death of her mother, Evvie Donnelly gives up her dream of attending university to the duty of staying with her father. Her sister Kathleen bounces between a promised marriage – and a summer romance. Wedding plans are changed, a ghost appears, and one of the daughters makes the bravest decision of her life.

Directed by, Jacquelyn Ritz, and by Ann Noble. The cast includes: Katee Drysdale, Kate Rose Reynolds, Hayden Emmerson, Walter Ruskin, Zack Bonin, Sara Jane Nash and Paul Eddy.

www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

