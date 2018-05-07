Loading...
An Evening Of Classic Lily Tomlin 

May 7, 2018

      ON SALE May 4th! An Evening of Classic LILY TOMLIN 

October 13, 8 pm, Balboa Theatre 

 
 
Lily Tomlin Returns to San DiegoAN EVENING OF CLASSIC LILY TOMLIN
From Edith Ann to Frankie Bergstein, Lily Tomlin, continues her run as one of America’s foremost actresses and comediennes. She brings her unique comic timing and storytelling ability to San Diego’s Balboa Theatre for one-night-only on October 13, 8 pm. From TV to movies to the stage, Tomlin has done it all.

Appearances of her timeless characters from Ernestine to Sister Boogie Woman & Mrs. Beasley to Edith Ann, will make it an unforgettable night of fun & laughter including insights & wildly, witty observations about the human condition.

Throughout her extraordinary career, Tomlin has received numerous awards, including seven Emmys; a Tony for her one woman Broadway show, Appearing Nitely; a second Tony for Best Actress, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award for her one woman performance in Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; a Grammy for her comedy album, In 2003, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and, in December 2014, was the recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC.
In 2002, Tomlin joined the cast of the hit NBC series, The West Wing, playing President Bartlett’s assistant, Debbie Fiderer–a role for which she received a 2003 Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Tomlin is currently co-starring with Jane Fonda in the widely-popular Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, which premiered in May 2015. In the first three seasons, Tomlin has been nominated for an Emmy in a Comedy Series and in the first season a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.  Tomlin was recently honored with the Career Achievement Award from the Television Critics Association.
More on Lily Tomlin at Lily Tomlin Online.  Tickets start at $40 (includes a $3.50 Facility Fee)
Purchase HERE     
UPCOMING SAN DIEGO THEATRES SHOWS
 
DR. NEIL deGRASSE TYSON – An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies – Wednesday, September 26 – 7:30pm
More Information.  Tickets on sale now.   
   Ticket Chargeline & Information

570-1100 (619/760/858 area codes)

Monday – Friday, 10a-6p (closed holidays) www.sdbalboa.org

Media Contact:
Toni Robin, tr@trprsandiego.com, 858.483.3918

 High resolution photos available upon request

About San Diego Theatres  San Diego Theatres is a not-for-profit arts organization that successfully operates the Civic and Balboa Theatres in downtown San Diego, serving over 450,000 patrons annually through arts and entertainment presentations. Its mission is to enrich all the people of its region through exceptional performing arts and education experiences, to foster collaboration in the arts community, and to be a catalyst for economic development in downtown San Diego. Through San Diego Theatres and its arts and community partners, the people of this region are enriched, empowered, and entertained. Spirit, charisma, and vitality of all are nurtured and strengthened.
