An Evening Of Classic Lily Tomlin 

From Edith Ann to Frankie Bergstein, Lily Tomlin, continues her run as one of America’s foremost actresses and comediennes. She brings her unique comic timing and storytelling ability to San Diego’s Balboa Theatre for one-night-only on October 13, 8 pm. From TV to movies to the stage, Tomlin has done it all.

Appearances of her timeless characters from Ernestine to Sister Boogie Woman & Mrs. Beasley to Edith Ann, will make it an unforgettable night of fun & laughter including insights & wildly, witty observations about the human condition.

Throughout her extraordinary career, Tomlin has received numerous awards, including seven Emmys; a Tony for her one woman Broadway show, Appearing Nitely; a second Tony for Best Actress, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award for her one woman performance in Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; a Grammy for her comedy album, In 2003, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and, in December 2014, was the recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC.

In 2002, Tomlin joined the cast of the hit NBC series, The West Wing, playing President Bartlett’s assistant, Debbie Fiderer–a role for which she received a 2003 Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Tomlin is currently co-starring with Jane Fonda in the widely-popular Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, which premiered in May 2015. In the first three seasons, Tomlin has been nominated for an Emmy in a Comedy Series and in the first season a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Tomlin was recently honored with the Career Achievement Award from the Television Critics Association.