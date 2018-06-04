An Award With A View

Alex Hughes — June 2018 Vista, CA…Last weekend, I had a chance to see my editor, Eleanor Hutchins, be awarded the honor of immortalization into the Vista Historical Society. I knew that she rightly deserved a place given the amount of volunteer work that she has done. I am writing this now as having been reached out by her at the Vista Women’s Club meeting last year. Writing in the paper was not something at the top of my mind but I thought it would be a great opportunity to get my voice out there. I am sure glad that I did as I have seen many impacts from the articles that I have written.

The venue was definitely ideal for such hardworking individuals who had earned their way up. The decor and the view was wonderful. It truly was top class dining and hosting. In addition to Mrs. Hutchins, there were others including Ken Gammie, Brooks Cavanaugh and Mr. and Mrs. Tushak. I was not aware of the others except for Mr. Gammie whose name I had heard of when my sister went to Roosevelt. Once I started reading the program, I knew that they definitely were big from teaching music to the next generation to starting a Jewish cultural influence in North County. They took the time in their lives to devote it to a higher cause of community service.

I managed to also do some networking at the event. I saw some familiar faces from TheVistaPress along with the new president of the Vista High School Environmental Club. He said that it had grown to over thirty members which is well over the three or four that we had! I also saw Judy Ritter, Mayor of Vista, whom I said that I would see her at the next council meeting on the 29th. It was so surreal to see all these very big people from large organizations and even the government. I am glad that local government is structured this way, so you can be able to talk with elected officials face to face!

You could definitely see that lots of people in the audience were there for Mrs. Hutchins. She had quite the following and a great speech by Pat Murphy who described the many things that she did. I am quite inspired by people who take the time to improve their community. The reason is that I truly believe that each one of us can make a difference in the city where we live. It may seem like too much time to do this, but if you truly make some time in your day aside from checking that smartphone. You will begin to notice how much you can shape the world around you. Instead of hoping for a better world or aching how terrible it is, go make it the world that you want it to be. The more time and effort that you put in, the more you will receive. So go out there and find something that needs to be improved, people are waiting for your ideas.