On February 14th 2017, at approximately 1905 hours, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks near Cassidy Street and Broadway Street, in the City of Oceanside. A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour when the engineer observed an adult male laying on the railroad tracks. The train went into emergency braking, but the train struck the male as he remained laying on the tracks. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200

