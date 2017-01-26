Loading...
Amtrak Train vs. Pedestrian Collision – Oceanside

On January 26, 2017, at 6:16 p.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks near Morse Street and Broadway Street, in the City of Oceanside. A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour when the engineer observed an adult male walking southbound along the railroad tracks. The train went into emergency braking, but the train struck the male as he remained near the tracks. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

