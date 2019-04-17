Oceanside, CA — On April 16th, 2019, at approximately 1159 hours, deputies from the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks near Cassidy Street and Coast Hwy 101, in the city of Oceanside . A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling at approximately 65- 70 miles per hour when the engineer observed a white fe male adult, between the ages of 40 – 50 years old, walking southbound along the railroad ties just outside of the railroad track. The train sounded its horn and went into emergency braking, but unfortunately fatally struck the fe male. The fe male was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Source of Information: Jason Burk, Sheriff’s Department, Transit Enforcement Unit