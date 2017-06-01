Oceanside – Amtrak Train and Pedestrian Collision

On May 31, 2017, at approximately 0938 hours, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak and pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks just south of the Oceanside Transit Center, located at 195 S. Tremont Street, in the city of Oceanside. A northbound Amtrak train was traveling at approximately 52 miles per hour and decreasing in speed when a male ran across multiple tracks into the direct path of the oncoming train. The train went into emergency braking, but the train struck the male. The male was pronounced dead at the scene

. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.