Amigos de Vista Lions Host 37th Annual Pancake Breakfast

February 10, 2017

Amigos de Vista Lions club 37th annual pancake breakfast. Saturday February 18th at 7 am to 11 am at McCellan Senior Center at Brengle Terrace Park. 5.00 breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, oj , milk and coffee. proceeds of the event go to Vista recreational basketball program that serves over 800 children. a portion of the procedes goes to local charities in our local area.
Sponsors of the event are- Primo Market, Honey Bee Septic, Uppercrust Pizza, Aloha Printing & Sunrise Cafe. Co-chairs for the event from the lions are Frank Wilhelm & Bobby Jones. Tickets are available at the door OR at Sunrise Cafe.
