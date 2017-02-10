Amigos de Vista Lions Host 37th Annual Pancake Breakfast

Amigos de Vista Lions club 37th annual pancake breakfast. Saturday February 18th at 7 am to 11 am at McCellan Senior Center at Brengle Terrace Park. 5.00 breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, oj , milk and coffee. proceeds of the event go to Vista recreational basketball program that serves over 800 children. a portion of the procedes goes to local charities in our local area.

Sponsors of the event are- Primo Market, Honey Bee Septic, Uppercrust Pizza, Aloha Printing & Sunrise Cafe. Co-chairs for the event from the lions are Frank Wilhelm & Bobby Jones. Tickets are available at the door OR at Sunrise Cafe.