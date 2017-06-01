Amigos de Vista Lions Hold 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Amigos de Vista Lions club held their 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on May 22, 2017, at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. This tournament is the club’s largest fund raiser for the year with Classic Chariots joining us as our Platinum Sponsor. 100% of net proceeds go to charities throughout the area. 100 golfers teed off at 12:30 in a shotgun scramble format. Included in the tournament registration was an awards dinner with Prime Rib and Salmon, a live auction, golfing competitions and prizes, and of course, 18 holes of golf.

Amigos de Vista President Patrick Ryan paid tribute to past member Tim Black, who we lost earlier this year. Tim started the golf tournament 42 years ago and was the driving force for this special event ever since he started it. The tournament was a lot of fun and very successful in raising money for eyesight and community charities. The tournament will be named the Tim Black Memorial Golf Tournament.