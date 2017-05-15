Loading...
Amigos de Vista Lions Club 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Amigos de Vista Lions Club  will host the 42nd annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22nd at Shadowridge Golf  Club.

Included in your tournament registration is:

  • Golfer Appreciation Gifts
  • 18 holes of Golf with cart
  • Buffet Awards Dinner
  • Live Auction
  • longest drive  competition (Men & Women)
  • Putting Contest
  • One Mulligan
  • Putting  String
  • Closest To The Pin Awards
  • ll Four Par  Threes
  • 5 Raffle Tickets

Check-In at 10 am to 11:45 am – 12:30 pm tee time with Shotgun Scramble Format. Single player registration is $150  and additional dinner tickets  are $50 per person.

Sponsorships are still available and more tournament information is available  by  calling Amigos de Vista Lions Club at 760-931-8700

 

 

