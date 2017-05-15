Amigos de Vista Lions Club 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Amigos de Vista Lions Club will host the 42nd annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22nd at Shadowridge Golf Club.

Included in your tournament registration is:

Golfer Appreciation Gifts

18 holes of Golf with cart

Buffet Awards Dinner

Live Auction

longest drive competition (Men & Women)

Putting Contest

One Mulligan

Putting String

Closest To The Pin Awards

ll Four Par Threes

5 Raffle Tickets

Check-In at 10 am to 11:45 am – 12:30 pm tee time with Shotgun Scramble Format. Single player registration is $150 and additional dinner tickets are $50 per person.

Sponsorships are still available and more tournament information is available by calling Amigos de Vista Lions Club at 760-931-8700