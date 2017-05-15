Amigos de Vista Lions Club 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Amigos de Vista Lions Club will host the 42nd annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22nd at Shadowridge Golf Club.
Included in your tournament registration is:
- Golfer Appreciation Gifts
- 18 holes of Golf with cart
- Buffet Awards Dinner
- Live Auction
- longest drive competition (Men & Women)
- Putting Contest
- One Mulligan
- Putting String
- Closest To The Pin Awards
- ll Four Par Threes
- 5 Raffle Tickets
Check-In at 10 am to 11:45 am – 12:30 pm tee time with Shotgun Scramble Format. Single player registration is $150 and additional dinner tickets are $50 per person.
Sponsorships are still available and more tournament information is available by calling Amigos de Vista Lions Club at 760-931-8700