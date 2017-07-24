Americana Exhibition at Cannon Art Gallery Community Celebration

The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office presents Americana: The Flag in Popular Culture through Aug. 6, at the William D. Cannon Art Gallery, located in the Carlsbad City Library complex at 1775 Dove Lane. Admission is free.

The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

An Americana Community Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Carlsbad City Library complex. The event will feature Americana themed refreshments, fun and games for all ages, a meet and greet with artist Ted Diamond, live music with Ginger Cowgirl, hands-on art projects and a partnership with local music organization, Bach to Rock who will be presenting Americana rock music. The event schedule is below.

July 29 Event Schedule

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. = Family Open Studios, Artmaking in the Courtyard Participants will be using new Fuji Instax cameras to become photographers. Also listen to Americana rock music provided by Bach to Rock, along with hands-on musical instrument participation.

3 to 5 p.m. – Artist Reception with Ted Diamond in the Cannon Art Gallery. Enjoy refreshments hosted by the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts.

4:30 to 5 p.m. – Artist Talk, Schulman Auditorium

Ted Diamond will share details about his photography techniques and talk about his Americana series.

5 to 6 p.m. = Ginger Cowgirl, Schulman Auditorium

Come listen and experience local musicians perform covers and their distinctive indie country originals.

More Information …. American photographer, Ted Diamond has had a lifelong interest in American Popular Culture. Growing up on the east coast in suburban Long Island he was surrounded, immersed and participated in it. Since the 1990s, the artist has been working on a series of photos of the American flag, documenting the wide variety of contexts and locations in which it appears. The 50 photographs in this exhibition depict a fascinating look at the many manifestations of American patriotism. Traveled by Art2Art Circulating Exhibitions.

For more information, contact Karen McGuire at 760-602-2022 or karen.mcguire@carlsbadca.gov.