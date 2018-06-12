American Watercolor Society: 151st International Exhibition and Local Color, opens at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Center Museum!

Escondido, CA. – June 2018 — The Center Museum is pleased to announce our summer exhibitions: American Watercolor Society: 151st International Exhibition, as well as Local Color which will be exhibiting concurrently starting on July 14, 2018.

The American Watercolor Society (AWS) is a nonprofit membership organization that began in 1866 to promote the art of water media.

Each year the AWS holds a juried exhibition that draws thousands of entries from artists throughout the world. The top selections are included in a traveling exhibition, touring museums and galleries nationwide. This exhibition includes portraiture, landscape, still life, abstract imagery and more.

Exhibiting concurrently: Local Color Escondido artist and curator, Linda Doll, has brought together ten of our local American Watercolor Society and National Watercolor Society Signature Member artists. Each watercolorist, working within their own style and theme, were asked to create new works for display and sale in this exciting exhibition.

Featured artists include; Janice Ciprani-Willis, Pat Dispenziere, Linda Doll, Robin Erickson, Ken Goldman, Elaine Harvey, Carol Mansfield, Chuck McPherson, Charles Rouse, and Keiko Tanabe.

This summer show will open at the Center Museum on July 14, 2018 and run until August 26, 2018.

Admission to the Museum is $8.00 for Adults, Seniors and Students $5.00, Center members, Military and children under 12 are free. Museum Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 1 PM-5 PM, closed Monday-Wednesday

Don’t miss this chance to see the best of the best, award winning watercolor artworks!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.