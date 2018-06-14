American Rock Band, STYX Coming ToCalifornia Center for the Arts

Escondido, Ca. – June 6, 2018 – American rock band, STYX will be performing during our 2018-19 Performing Arts Season at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 7:30 pm.

Best known for melding hard rock guitar with acoustic guitar, synthesizers with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks and popular power ballads, while incorporating elements of international musical theatre, STYX’s show will be sure to get everyone out of their seats.

STYX is famous for their hit songs “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Babe”, “The Best of Times”, “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto”.

Tickets for the one-night only performance are between $45-$165.

Come sail the night away with these iconic rock legends.

The entire “2018-19 Presented Season” will be officially announced to the public on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Members of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido will have an opportunity to purchase tickets during a 2-week pre-sale starting on June 12, 2018 and the public will get to purchase tickets for the new season starting June 26, 2018.

Get more information about the upcoming 2018-19 Presented Season by following us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theCCAE/ or online at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.