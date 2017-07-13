American Legion Post Commander – Legionnaire of the Year

The American Legion Vista Post 365 Commander Chip Dykes was selected from thousands of veterans as Legionnaire of the Year, representing one of the largest veteran groups in the country.

Dykes, who served with the 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton and fought in the Gulf War, was recognized for his efforts to help fellow veterans during his 26 years with the American Legion and Post 365.

Dykes has led the 577-member Vista post for two years during which time his post surpassed its membership goals and received the National Commander’s Post Excellence Award. The post was recommended for the award a second year in a row.

Dykes’ leadership team raised more than $25,000 for veteran programs and for the first time in nearly 20 years the post has a reserve with enough money to support all programs for the upcoming year.

The post also received a $20,000 grant from the County Board of Supervisors for improvements to its headquarters at 1234 S Santa Fe Ave. in Vista.

Website : legionpost365.org

