Santa Maria Bar-B-Que , Saturday August 12th 4- 7 pm, 1234 S Santa Fe Avenue, Vista. The BBQ is sponsored by MOC Pup Tent #40 Vainglorious Vista Vermin.

Menu Tri Tip, Santa Maria Beans, Corn on the Cob, French Bread $12 per person. Music by the Fabulous Woodies 5-8. Advance tickets for BBQ is required for this event.. Call 760-726-0472