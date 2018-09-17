American Legion News

On July 13, 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a voluntary recall of valsartan. Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall after finding an impurity linked to cancer in drug products containing valsartan.

Not all valsartan-containing drugs are affected and have been recalled.

Express Scripts identified 31,120 TRICARE beneficiaries who potentially received contaminated products through the mail order network or from retail pharmacies. The Department of Defense (DoD) sent notification letters to all beneficiaries who potentially received currently affected products.

The FDA notes that because this an ongoing investigation, more manufacturers may voluntarily recall their valsartan products. If additional valsartan products are added to the recall list, the DoD will continue to send letters to TRICARE beneficiaries who received contaminated products.

Patients and prescribers are also encouraged to check the FDA website often for potential changes in the recall status of their valsartan medicine.

If you take valsartan, the FDA recommends: Continue taking your current medicine until your doctor or pharmacist gives you a replacement or a different treatment option.