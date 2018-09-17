American Legion News

- TRICARE Vision and Dental Programs:
9/13/2018
By law, the TRICARE Retiree Dental Program(TRDP) will end on Dec. 31, 2018. Starting Jan. 1, 2019, new dental plan options for those enrolled in TRDP will be available through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). FEDVIP vision coverage will also be available for the first time. Join the TRICARE webinar on Sept. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET, to learn about your new dental and vision plan options.
The “New Dental and Vision Coverage Options for TRICARE Beneficiaries” webinar will discuss who is eligible for FEDVIP, as well as how and when to enroll. If you want to enroll in TRDP, the last day to do so is Oct. 31, 2018. Your coverage will end Dec. 31, 2018.
There’s no automatic transition into a new dental plan once TRDP ends. For 2019 dental coverage, retirees and their family members must take action to enroll in a FEDVIP plan. All beneficiaries eligible for TRDP are eligible for FEDVIP dental coverage. Visit the FEDVIP website for dental plan options.
If you’re eligible, your first chance to enroll in FEDVIP is during the 2018 Federal Benefits Open Season. This runs from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2018. Your coverage will then start Jan. 1, 2019.
Retirees, retiree families, and active duty families are eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage. This year’s FEDVIP open season is also your first chance to enroll in a FEDVIP vision plan. If you enroll during open season, your coverage will start Jan. 1, 2019. Visit the FEDVIP website for vision plan options.
Register to join us on Sept. 27 to learn more about the TRDP transition to FEDVIP and what the change means for you. A Q&A led by the presenters will follow the presentation.
Update – Voluntary Drug Recall Alert: Valsartan
9/14/2018
On July 13, 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a voluntary recall of valsartan. Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.
The FDA announced the voluntary recall after finding an impurity linked to cancer in drug products containing valsartan.
Not all valsartan-containing drugs are affected and have been recalled.
Express Scripts identified 31,120 TRICARE beneficiaries who potentially received contaminated products through the mail order network or from retail pharmacies. The Department of Defense (DoD) sent notification letters to all beneficiaries who potentially received currently affected products.
The FDA notes that because this an ongoing investigation, more manufacturers may voluntarily recall their valsartan products. If additional valsartan products are added to the recall list, the DoD will continue to send letters to TRICARE beneficiaries who received contaminated products.
Patients and prescribers are also encouraged to check the FDA website often for potential changes in the recall status of their valsartan medicine.
If you take valsartan, the FDA recommends: Continue taking your current medicine until your doctor or pharmacist gives you a replacement or a different treatment option.
- If you are taking any medication containing valsartan, compare the information on your prescription bottle with the information in the recall list (company, National Drug Code, lot number) to determine if your current medicine has been recalled. If you are not certain, contact your pharmacist.
- If you have medicine included in the recall, contact your pharmacist. The pharmacist may be able to provide you with valsartan made by another company. If not, contact your doctor immediately to discuss other treatment options.
You can find the latest information about the recall and affected products on the FDA website.
If you have more questions about the recall, contact the FDA or the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Pharmacy Operations:
- FDA: 855-543-3784(toll-free) or druginfo@fda.hhs.gov
DHA: 866-275-4732, option 1 (toll-free) or dha.jbsa.pharmacy.mbx.pass@mail.mil