Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  American Legion Holds POW/MIA Tribute

American Legion Holds POW/MIA Tribute

By   /  September 24, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Each year the month of September is dedicated to the remembrance of the POW/MIA’s. On Friday before a group of American Legion members Mary Ann Marron, VFW-American Legion Auxiliary member, presented the memorial tribute. Opening with prayer, five candles were lit and glowed as a member of each branch of service presented their tribute.

Photos by Nancy Bourgeois

Representing were:

  • U. S. Navy – Blue Flower, “Love of Country”
  • U.S. Air Force – Green Sprig, “Love of Comrades”
  • U.S. Marines – White Flower -“Devotion to Duty”
  • U.S.Coast Guard  – Red Flower – “Courage and Gallantry”
  • U.S. Army – Laurel  Wreath – “Victory Over Death”

Also included was the explanation of the missing man at a table representing that “They” are still with us in Spirit; in Music, Poetry. Song. Love and Hope.

The memorial ended in prayer.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 25 mins ago on September 24, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 24, 2018 @ 8:49 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

South Vista Communities September Newsletter

Read More →