American Legion Holds POW/MIA Tribute

Each year the month of September is dedicated to the remembrance of the POW/MIA’s. On Friday before a group of American Legion members Mary Ann Marron, VFW-American Legion Auxiliary member, presented the memorial tribute. Opening with prayer, five candles were lit and glowed as a member of each branch of service presented their tribute.

Photos by Nancy Bourgeois

Representing were:

U. S. Navy – Blue Flower, “Love of Country”

U.S. Air Force – Green Sprig, “Love of Comrades”

U.S. Marines – White Flower -“Devotion to Duty”

U.S.Coast Guard – Red Flower – “Courage and Gallantry”

U.S. Army – Laurel Wreath – “Victory Over Death”

Also included was the explanation of the missing man at a table representing that “They” are still with us in Spirit; in Music, Poetry. Song. Love and Hope.

The memorial ended in prayer.