American Legion Auxiliary Presents Murder Mystery Dinner Play

Nadine Kaina — Vista, CA …The American Legion Auxiliary #365, fundraiser Murder Mystery Dinner play, Way Out West, held on May 12, 2018.

It began at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. I was seated by the Auxiliary president, Colleen Collazo, who also was the “director” and given a ticket, for door prizes. Attendees were advised to come in Western attire, so I brought out my Nebraska “red” cowboy hat, western shirt, but my boots don’t fit anymore.

There were “packets” at each table, explaining what to do and how the event would proceed. I was selected as the table “Foreman” who had the responsibility of over-seeing discussions and final selection, of who was the “murderer”.

The Director, introduced 10 characters, who wore authentic western attire and began to intermingle around the tables, explaining who they were. A synopsis of the play was explained:

Photos by B J Coleman

Zeke Calhoun was dead, who killed him? He had a daughter, Lucy Railroad coming to the town of Cactus Gulch Was his property worth more now due to the change? Silver Dollar Saloon characters Deputy Sheriff & Judge Town characters included a gambler & Indian woman shaman Traveling preacher and others

Who Did It? The participants voted and put a name into a bag on the table, which was collected. Then dinner was served. Delicious tri-tip and “trimmings”. I won’t tell you who did it, in case you have the opportunity to see this play sometime, I don’t want to spoil the “surprise”. There was a nice door prize to the table of winners.

A Great time was had by all and a fun way to earn dollars to help Veterans programs and projects.