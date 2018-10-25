American Legion and VFW Post Letter To Members And Guests

As most of you know, the cooks, kitchen staff, and the servers who prepare and bring your meals to you are all volunteers. Many of us have been working here in the kitchen, and previously at the VFW kitchen, for almost 20 years. From the cashier to the person who cleans the tables at the end of the meal, we all take pride in our work and do our very best to make your visit a pleasurable one. But there are times when things do not go the way we want them to. A couple of weeks ago we had our share of problems with a short-staff situation during the Sunday morning meal. The shortage of kitchen staff was compounded by a few new volunteers who tried their best at their assigned jobs, but, as you can imagine, sometimes things just go wrong. A few of our dining guests had to wait exceptionally long periods of time for their meals, some meals didn’t come out together and in one case a meal ticket was not delivered to the kitchen, resulting in a complaint that resulted in an incident that prompted this letter. Our kitchen is busiest during our Sunday Breakfast and we try our very best to have a full staff on hand to handle this busy time. On that Sunday, we failed to do that, and we apologize for the inconvenience some of our diners were put thru. We are looking at ways to prevent any such occurrence from happening again. We hope you will continue to join us on Sunday mornings, as well as all our other meals. We ask that in the future, if you have not received your meal within 20 minutes, notify one of the staff and we will do our best to ensure the delivery of your meal is made our top priority. If you have any recommendations you would like to offer that might help expedite the process, please talk with one of the staff or send an email to us at VFWPOST7041@gmail.com
Thank you all for your continued patronage over the years.
American Legion and VFW Kitchen Staff
October 23, 2018
Within a day we received several replies to our open letter. Here are a couple…
We all have the upmost respect for the kitchen and everyone involved with it. The fact is, they just don’t get enough credit for what they accomplish. – Bryan Howes
Ben Franklin said “Honesty is the best policy” and George Washington said “I cannot tell a lie”. So, we did not have enough folks working for free, and a few people had to wait for their meal. I remember stories of my father-in-law, a Sgt (cook) in Patton’s army, crawling on his back to deliver a meal through the trap door in the bottom of a tank during the War. I guess they had to wait a few minutes too. –Edward Collins