American Cancer Society Relay For Life

Help us move mountains in the fight against cancer. In this new Relay season we hope to bring ALL of our San Diego County events closer. We are going to host fun get togethers several times a year just to mingle with other Relayers and Survivors to get to know each other, offer guidance and ideas to help to our sister events and to make new friends. Whether it’s meeting at a centrally located Starbucks for coffee or having dinner at one of our sponsors restaurants to show them support, we want to bring everyone together often to make new friends and new memories. Afterall, we are ONE BIG FAMILY!

One of the first events we’d like to invite you to is our very first CLIMB TO CONQUER CANCER! Although this is a fundraising event to raise money for the American Cancer Society, it’s an opportunity for all of our Relay events in San Diego County to get together and meet new people for our amazing cause. Because we don’t want to take anything away from your local Relay, we want to offer our Relay teams/participants an incentive to come out and participate! For every Relay team that signs up, you will get this sign to display in front of your team booth at your local Relay event. It only takes 1 person from a Relay team to sign up for Climb to Conquer Cancer and your whole team will earn this sign. EASY!!! It would be far more fun though if you can bring even more members of your team.

Advertise for your Relay and recruit survivors and possible new teams to attend your events. Here are the details! Join American Cancer Society’s first Climb to Conquer Cancer San Diego on November 9th, 2019 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM Participants will hit the pavement from Kate O. Sessions Park to Mt. Soledad Memorial park and back in a 5.4 mile challenge of will and endurance to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Register to walk, grab your friends and family, create a team, and fundraise together while taking on a unique San Diego challenge that offers beautiful views along the way. Honor those you love who have fought cancer by adding a ribbon to our ribbon wall at the top of Mt. Soledad, then head back to Kate O. Sessions Park to finish your climb.

Your support allows the American Cancer Society to fight cancer on all fronts – like investing in groundbreaking research, providing free rides to chemo and places to stay when treatment is far from home, our live 24/7 helpline, and so much more.

Visit www.climbtoconquersd.org to register!If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out! We hope to see many of you at our first ever Climb to Conquer Cancer event in San Diego County! Be on the look out for an invite in December for coffee and hot chocolate with your fellow San Diego County Relay family!