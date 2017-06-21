Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Amateur Radio Operators head to the fields for Field Day 2017

Amateur Radio Operators head to the fields for Field Day 2017

By   /  June 21, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

This weekend is Amateur Radio Field Day. Field Day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio. #ARRLFD

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

National Women’s Political Caucus of San Diego

Read More →