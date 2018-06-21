Amateur Radio Field Day Saturday

Amateur Radio Field Day is approaching this Saturday, June 23, 2018. This is a chance to learn more about amateur (HAM) radio and how it helps in the community. Located across from the Fire Station at 28234 Lilac Road in Valley Center is the field where they will operate from. The event, open to all, starts at 11:00 AM.

Valley Center is home to 205 operators.

Oceanside is home to 497 operators.

Carlsbad is home to 436 operators.

These operators will volunteer their time and personal equipment to support the community when asked by public services during emergencies. Hams learn how to best use their equipment as a result of regular use. As a result, when emergencies do occur, they know which bands to use at the time of day communications are needed.