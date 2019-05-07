Alzheimer’s San Diego “Maintaining Your Brain” At Civic Center Library

Oceanside, CA — The public is invited to Maintaining Your Brain Health, presented by Dementia Care Consultant Jean Alton from Alzheimer’s San Diego, on Tuesday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 North Coast Highway. Everyone wants to know how to best stay healthy, and reduce the risk of memory loss as one ages. This presentation will focus on lifestyle habits associated with healthy aging, and changes that may reduce dementia risk and help maintain brain health.

Alton has worked with people living with dementia and their families for over twenty-five years. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience informing the public about the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and Alzheimer’s San Diego. For more information or to pre-register, please call (858) 492-4400 or visit www.alzsd.org. For information about library programs and services, please visit the website oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.