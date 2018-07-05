Alzheimer’s Prevention Talk by Olianna Extra Virgin Olive Oil will be offering Italian classes and social conversation every Friday at noon, 1365 Laughton Way in Vista. $25 a lesson including a Mediterranean style lunch and on expresso will be served. Seats are limited so reserve by calling 760-945-3994.
Alzheimer’s Prevention Talk
