Alta Vista Botanical Gardens To Hold Earth Day Festival

Earth Day Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on April 15 Saturday 10 am to 3 pm. Celebrate our Earth with a day outdoors in Vista’s beautiful 14-acre Botanical Gardens! Connect with nature and go green at this fun event with active outdoor play for the kiddos, live music, our GrowGetters plant and pottery sale, food for sale, and vendors.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens has announced the speakers for their FREE Earth Day Festival on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides kids’ activities, vendors, plant and food sales, two local experts will share their knowledge of proteas, rodent control, and soil fertility in the Garden House at noon and 1 p.m.

• 12:00 pm -12:50 pm Mel Resendiz, owner of Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers LLC in Fallbrook will present, “The Wonderful World of Proteacae.” Resendiz Brothers was established in 1999 and is one of the largest California suppliers of Australian and South African floral products and plants with over 200 varieties of these plants shipped throughout the United States and Canada. Mel will provide a history of Resendiz Brothers and a review of the multiple species of proteas they raise and sell. He will discuss the growing culture and care of proteacae.

• 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm Tom Stephan will present “Barn Owls as Organic Rodent Control and Soil Fertility” in the Garden House. Tom has worked extensively with barn owl boxes since barn owls help control rodents – rabbits, mice and rats. Tom also promotes working with Terra Preta – dark soil, also known as Amazonian dark earth – and will share how to get soils fertile and keep them fertile for centuries.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens are located at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

info@altavistabotanicalgardens.org

Visit us on the web: altavistabotanicalgardens.org

CONTACT: Farmer Jones (760) 822-6824